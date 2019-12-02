‘Country in the Burg’ returns to Cedar Creek Park next summer

Posted 8:30 am, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, December 2, 2019

 

CEDARBURG — The popular music festival “Country in the Burg” will return to Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg next summer. And FOX6 WakeUp News is ready to unveil some big news with festival creator and promoter Alex Uhan.

The festival is set for Aug, 29, 2020. The headliners include Billy Currington, Easton Corbin and Frankie Ballard.

The festival is a country music event aimed at raising money to Charities in our Medical, Military and Local fields.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.