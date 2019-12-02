× ‘Country in the Burg’ returns to Cedar Creek Park next summer

CEDARBURG — The popular music festival “Country in the Burg” will return to Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg next summer. And FOX6 WakeUp News is ready to unveil some big news with festival creator and promoter Alex Uhan.

The festival is set for Aug, 29, 2020. The headliners include Billy Currington, Easton Corbin and Frankie Ballard.

The festival is a country music event aimed at raising money to Charities in our Medical, Military and Local fields.