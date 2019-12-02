× Get ready to sink your teeth into O&H Danish Bakery’s new holiday Kringle

RACINE — O&H Danish Bakery in Racine announced on Monday, Dec. 2 the release of a new holiday Kringle flavor. It is called “Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle.”

A news release says it starts with a secret red velvet cake recipe, which is then layered with a silky vanilla pudding. The Kringle is topped with O&H Danish Bakery’s signature creamy frosting and garnished with Christmas sprinkles.

Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle is now available at any of the bakery’s five locations and for online ordering throughout the country. If you are curious, yes — O&H Danish Bakery is producing its other popular holiday pastries including last year’s holiday flavor, the Eggnog Kringle.

Each December, O&H makes up to 7,000 Kringle a day.