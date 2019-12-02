× Giving Tuesday: BBB offers 5 tips to help donors give wisely

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday, Dec. 3 is “Giving Tuesday.” From collection kettles to toy drives to end-of-the-year tax deductions, the spirit of the holidays means giving to favorite causes and to those less fortunate. In fact, American charities receive one-third of their annual donations during the holiday season.

With that in mind, BBB Wise Giving Alliance urges donors to research charities before giving to ensure that their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations. BBB WGA evaluations give donors insight into charity trustworthiness so that their hard-earned dollars go to charities that operate ethically.

BBB WGA is sharing five tips to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season: