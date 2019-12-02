× Greendale Board of Education approves interim superintendent after Gary Kiltz’s resignation

GREENDALE — The Greendale Board of Education approved an interim superintendent Monday night, Dec. 2.

According to a news release, Kim Amidzich will serve in the role for the duration of the 2019-2020 school year.

Amidzich joined Greendale Schools in 2001, the release said. A graduate of Greendale Schools, she has worked as a teacher in Greendale, Milwaukee Public Schools, and the School District of Elmbrook. Since beginning work as an administrator in Greendale, she has served as an associate principal and the director of curriculum and instruction.

Amidzich earned her bachelor’s degree in French and teacher certification at Marquette University. She has a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University in educational leadership. She is currently completing her doctoral work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in educational leadership and policy analysis, focusing research on the role of equity in continuous improvement.

The board scheduled four community meetings where residents can meet Amidzich and provide feedback in consideration of Amidzich continuing as the permanent superintendent:

Saturday, Dec. 14, 12:30 p.m. in the Greendale High School library

Monday, Dec. 16, 5:00 p.m. in the Highland View library

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m. in the College Park library

Thursday, Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m. in the Canterbury library

Dr. Gary Kiltz resigned on Oct. 28 after an investigation revealed he was using his district-issued credit card for personal items, including a car rental, an expenditure on Hotels.com, more than $2,000 at Cascio Interstate Music in New Berlin, thousands of dollars with D&M Heating, and more than $800 with Delta Airlines, for a total of nearly $10,000.