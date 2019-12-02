‘I’ve got about half a pound:’ Traffic stop for busted headlight led to arrests for marijuana in Racine Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Two men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop for a busted headlight turned into a drug bust in Racine County on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Racine County deputy was on patrol along I-94 southbound in the Village of Yorkville when they saw a red car approaching them with a defective passenger side headlamp. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and the driver of the car slowed to approximately 45 miles per hour and continued to drive for an additional mile before pulling over and stopping.

While the deputy was speaking with the driver and passenger, the deputy noticed a strong smell of fresh marijuana coming from the car.

"When the windows came down, he could detect a very strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

The driver, a 28-year-old Illinois man, and his passenger, a 32-year-old man, were removed from the car to conduct a search. The driver was identified by sheriff's officials as Jose Lopez-Dias. The passenger was identified by sheriff's officials as Edger Montes-Gonzales.

"I'm going to be completely honest with you, sir. I've got about half a pound back there," one of the men told deputies in body camera video.

The search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating fresh marijuana, numerous liquid THC vape cartridges, THC edibles, and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies found 315.6 grams of marijuana, four packages of 500mg THC edible gummies, 33 THC vape cartridges, 17.3 grams of THC dabs along with other drug paraphernalia.

"This is not personal use," said Sheriff Schmaling. "This is pre-packaged, and this is beyond personal use. The state of Wisconsin has not legalized marijuana. If you're going to bring that here into our state, specifically into Racine County, and we find it, we're going to arrest you for it."

Both men were taken to the Racine County Jail, where they were being held on $10,000 bond each on charges of possession with intent as a repeat drug offender, possession of THC as a repeat drug offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia.