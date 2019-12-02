× MFD lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl multiple times pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Olson, 44, of Oak Creek was in court Monday, Dec. 2 for his preliminary hearing — accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

Olson faces one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. He was placed on paid administrative suspension with MFD.

In court on Monday, Olson waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. He pleaded not guilty, and a bail/bond hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19. Online court records showed $7,500 cash bond was posted on Nov. 29.

Charges were filed on Nov. 25 after Olson’s arrest on Nov. 20.

Prosecutors said Olson sent messages to the girl, reading: “I am so sorry got what happened, I didn’t mean to, please don’t go, please don’t tell anyone, I am going to prison, I’m going to get raped. I am so sorry…I want to help you…”

He also sent messages to the girl’s family, prosecutors said, indicating that “in the last three months since this happened, I have done a ton of work to regain trust. I have already made extreme life changes and carry this every day like a 100-pound weight no matter what it looks like on the outside. I assure you I’ve taken ownership and I’m still trying to…”