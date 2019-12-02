No place like home: Learn about the ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ program

Posted 10:24 am, December 2, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- There is no place like home for the holidays. So what better way to spread holiday cheer than by sharing something from your home state! Wisconsin's 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin joined the Real Milwaukee team with more on the "Something Special from Wisconsin" program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.