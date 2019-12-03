× Approved: IKEA will get new neighbors as Wilderness Resorts owner brings hotels to Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Common Council Tuesday night, Dec. 3 approved a new neighbor for IKEA, which opened in May 2018 near 27th Street and Drexel Avenue.

According to a news release, the project is a partnership with Stand Rock Hospitality, which calls for a two-phase hotel with conference and event center development on about five acres directly south of IKEA.

The project’s initial phase is a 121-room Homewood Suites by Hilton along with a 11,500 square foot event space.

The second phase is slated for an additional hotel, a Tru by Hilton flag, comprising an additional 90-100 rooms.

The sum of the two phases equates to a collective investment of over $30 million.

Additionally, the conference and event center could also see a future expansion of up to 5,000 square feet.

The release said the city will utilize tax increment financing directly to Stand Rock Hospitality to help build out the conference and event space, and incentivize the second hotel.

Stand Rock Hospitality, known for its Wilderness Resorts in the Wisconsin Dells and Smoky Mountains, TN, as well as the Camelback Lodge in The Pocono Mountains, PA, recently completed a Hampton Inn & Suites in West Allis, which includes the State Fair Park Conference Center space.

Stand Rock will commence construction on its phase one in early spring 2020, with a targeted completion in early summer 2021.