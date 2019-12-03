Baby Braun on the way: ‘Three’s Company May 2020’

Posted 5:37 pm, December 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — It appears Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and his wife are expecting! That’s right, Baby Braun #3 is on the way.

Larisa Braun posted on Nov. 22 an Instagram video which shows her pitching a ball to Ryan. When Braun swings, the ball explodes in a cloud of blue — indicating the baby is going to be a boy. Braun’s caption on the video says. “Three’s Company May 2020.”

Just one week ago, Larisa Braun posted on Instagram again — saying, “14 weeks is that really great time in pregnancy when you can mostly hide that you’re pregnant but you’re really tired.”

Congrats to the Braun family!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.