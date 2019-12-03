Baby Braun on the way: ‘Three’s Company May 2020’

MILWAUKEE — It appears Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and his wife are expecting! That’s right, Baby Braun #3 is on the way.

Larisa Braun posted on Nov. 22 an Instagram video which shows her pitching a ball to Ryan. When Braun swings, the ball explodes in a cloud of blue — indicating the baby is going to be a boy. Braun’s caption on the video says. “Three’s Company May 2020.”

Just one week ago, Larisa Braun posted on Instagram again — saying, “14 weeks is that really great time in pregnancy when you can mostly hide that you’re pregnant but you’re really tired.”

Congrats to the Braun family!