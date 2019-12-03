Classes to resume at Waukesha South HS after armed student shot by officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Students at Waukesha South High School will head back to class Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 -- just one day after gunfire in the school. Police say an officer shot an armed student in a classroom.

Below is a statement from the School District of Waukesha:

"Given yesterday's events at Waukesha South and North High Schools, the School District of Waukesha will be providing additional staff to assist students in the healing process. Either a counselor, psychologist or social worker will be in each of our schools throughout the district and will help students in the days and weeks ahead. Also, the Waukesha Police Department will have an increased presence on our campuses to help maintain a safe learning environment."

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, a student at the school reported that another student brought a handgun to school -- and was in possession of it. A student resource officer (SRO) immediately responded to the classroom where the armed student was located.

Police said the SRO made efforts to secure the classroom by getting the other students to safety. Other Waukesha officers also responded to the school.

Officers spoke with the student to de-escalate the situation, but Chief Jack said the student would not remove his hands from his pockets -- and ignored officers' commands. At one point, the student removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm -- striking the student. Life-saving efforts were immediately put into action -- and the remaining students were evacuated from the school. Chief Jack said a firearm was recovered.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital -- and listed in stable condition.

The officer who fired his service weapon is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha Police Department. Neither he nor any other officers or students were injured in this incident.

The Greenfield Police Department was tasked with serving as the lead investigating agency in this matter.