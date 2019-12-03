Connecticut police seek 1-year-old girl missing after suspicious death of mother

Venessa Morales (PHOTO: Ansonia Police Department/Facebook)

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia, Connecticut issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl.

Police said Venessa Morales wasn’t home when officers went there for a welfare check — and may be in danger.

Her disappearance is connected to a suspicious death investigation. Police said her mother was killed in their home.

Venessa Morales stands about 2′ tall and weighs 17 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

