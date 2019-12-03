Gadgets for the holidays: 10 tech gift for under $100

MILWAUKEE -- Gadgets for the holidays. Steve Carlson from T-Mobile joins FOX6 WakeUp with ten tech gifts for under $100.
- Gaming: Apple and Google are going big on gaming this year. The Rotor Riot Wired Game Controller connects directly to your iPhone or iPad and gives you complete console experience anytime, anywhere.
- Mobile wireless charging: It’s huge right now. The Belkin Boost Wireless Charging stand and Mophie dual wireless charging pad are some of the most popular.
- AirPods: They’re not under $100, but their customizable accessories are. Stand out with a leather carrying case or keep track of them with Case Mate ear hooks.
- Portable Audio: You can get true wireless headphones for $100 from JBL. Plus they have rugged portable Bluetooth speakers that can survive a fall in the snow.
- Photography and video: With all the new smartphones leveling up their camera game, this is more popular than ever. The GorillaPod mount and stand works with smartphones and GoPros, and is a must for any aspiring vlogger or social media star.