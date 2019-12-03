Man allegedly threw baby over barbed wire fence

SMYRNA, Ga. — A Smyrna man is being held at Cobb County Jail for acts of cruelty towards children.

Deondrea Leonard, 34, is charged with pedestrian on a roadway with no sidewalk, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, giving false identifying information to an officer, and felony cruelty to children.

On Nov. 24 Leonard is accused of throwing his one-year-old son and a second child over a 7-foot barbed wire fence while attempting to flee police. As a result, the one-year-old suffered scratches to the face and mental pain.

Once caught, Leonard attempted to give police a false identity.

His bond has been set at $22,000.

