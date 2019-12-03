Noodles and Company is giving back this holiday season through hundreds of fundraisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- First it was Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday -- now it's Giving Tuesday. Nikki Zingsheim from Noodles and Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on a fundraiser.

Noodles & Company is gearing up to give back in big ways this holiday season. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Noodles is hosting as many fundraisers as possible in restaurants across the country from 4 – 8 p.m. in honor of Giving Tuesday.

Noodles & Company has hosted 498 fundraisers to date in 2019 - raising more than $100,000 - with hundreds more on the horizon before the end of the year. In Wisconsin, 71 fundraiser nights have already taken place this year, raising over $15,000!

25 percent of all fundraiser sales will go to the local organization.