× 'Not credible:' Additional officers at Germantown schools after potential threat

GERMANTOWN — There will be an extra police presence at Germantown High School and Kennedy Middle School Tuesday, Dec. 3 after a “potential gun threat.” Police have determined these are “not credible threats” and classes will not be impacted.

According to the police, around 6:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 Germantown High School administrators were made aware of a potential gun threat to Germantown High School for Tuesday. This was followed by a similar threat to Kennedy Middle School at 8 p.m.

Village of Germantown police were contacted and detectives launched investigations regarding both incidents. Based upon information obtained and verified by approximately 3 a.m. police were able to identify the individual responsible for initiating the threats. It has also been determined by

Germantown police that these are not credible threats and that Tuesday’s classes at GHS and KMS should not be impacted.

“Again, Germantown Police Department and Germantown School District Officials believe that these are not credible threats and that Germantown School District students will be safe at our schools today. As an additional assurance, additional GPD Officers and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on our campuses for extra security,” said Jeff Holmes, superintendent of Germantown School District.

Jeff Holmes, superintendent of Germantown School District sent the following letter to parents:

“Let me begin by thanking everyone for their patience and understanding while we worked through this difficult and challenging situation. I especially thank the Germantown Police Department and SRO Pierce for their assistance with this matter. As a result of law enforcement, KMS administrative team, KMS staff, and KMS students’ efforts and cooperation to address the potential of a school threat, I am able to confidently report that a true threat did not exist . The individual who posted on Snapchat acted upon information that was patently incorrect. While I do appreciate that we were made aware of this, my hope is that parents will work with their children to reinforce in them the need to bring these types of situations forward to adults at school as quickly as possible so that the adults can respond more quickly with less peripheral influences. If you become aware of something during non-school hours, immediately contact law enforcement and report it – certainly remember, “See/hear something; say something;” however, saying or reporting it on social media is not the most-advisable or best-practice way to express it. Again, Germantown School District and Germantown Police Department Officials believe that the Snapchat message indicated a threat that did not exist and that KMS students will continue to be safe at school.”