Puppy recovering from 2 broken legs at Humane Society, donations being matched on Giving Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — When Queeny arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) at just a year old, both of her front legs were broken and she weighed only four pounds. That was back in March — and Queeny is still in WHS’s care today.

When WHS veterinarians performed her initial exam, Queeny sat up on her hind limbs, trying to keep her weight off the fractured legs. WHS provided pain medication, performed X-rays, and splinted each leg before sending her into an amazing foster home to heal.

“Her fragile bones have taken incredibly long to heal,” said Angela Speed, vice president of communications at WHS, “but we’re here for her as long as it takes. This summer, we were overjoyed when she regained the function of her left leg and that cast was removed, but her right is still bandaged, healing ever so slowly. Thankfully, Queeny gets around wonderfully whether she’s on two casts or one – she’s more worried about finding the best spot to snuggle than she is about her bandage.”

According to a press release, Queeny’s will still need several more weeks in foster care and she continues to require veterinary treatment. Her medical costs and continued care have added up to thousands of dollars, and WHS is asking for the public’s support– on Giving Tuesday – to help defray those costs.

In honor of this special day of giving, all donations made to the Wisconsin Humane Society today will be automatically matched up to $30,000, thanks to Virginia Kress.

To make a donation, visit www.wihumane.org or contact WHS at 414-431-6119.