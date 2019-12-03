× ‘Start the car, we have to go:’ Chicago women accused of passing fake $100 bills at Menards in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Charges were filed Tuesday, Dec. 3 against three women from Chicago after prosecutors said they tried passing fake bills at Menards in Mount Pleasant.

Charges are as follows:

Shenita Laury, 30:

Uttering a forgery, as party to a crime, repeater

Obstructing an officer, repeater

Tatianna Nesbitt, 30:

Uttering a forgery, as party to a crime

Obstructing an officer

Jasmine Simpson, 24:

Uttering a forgery, as party to a crime

According to a criminal complaint, police on Dec. 1 responded to the Menards on Oakes Road near Durand Avenue for a reported fraud. Loss prevention officials said a woman passed a fake $100 bill, and another woman attempted to pass a fake bill and then ran through the parking lot with loss prevention following.

Prosecutors said Laury entered the store and loss prevention officials recognized her from a previous fraud case. She selected a few items, and at the register, she presented a $100 bill for under $12 worth of merchandise. She then received change and left the store.

Simpson then entered, presenting a $100 bill to pay for some merchandise, but she ended up leaving without any items. Prosecutors said loss prevention officials believed she heard them talking about what had just happened with Laury, as she yelled, “Oh, (expletive), security is out. Start the car. We have to go,” as she fled the store.

A traffic stop took place on Oakes Road, and prosecutors said Nesbitt was driving. Prosecutors said Laury offered a fake name and fake birthdate, while Nesbitt offered a fake birthdate. Investigators recovered nine fake $100 bills with the same serial number and $670 in cash in various denominations.

Nesbitt told investigators she was given $250 to drive the others around, according to the complaint. She said she knew nothing about the fake $100 bills, but did know they went to Menards to steal stuff.

Simpson said all three of the women agreed to steal merchandise, and she was given a fake $100 bill by Nesbitt, the complaint said.

Laury said Nesbitt gave her money, but she didn’t know it was fake, despite the fact that some was found in her purse.

All three women were in court Tuesday for their initial appearances. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Dec. 18. Nesbitt and Simpson received $1,000 signature bonds, while Laury received the $1,000 signature bond plus $200 cash bond.