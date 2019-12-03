Suspect sought: Man accused in rash of burglaries in Washington Park, Martin Drive neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who is believed to have committed multiple burglaries in the Washington Park and Martin Drive neighborhoods between Oct. 31 and Nov. 28.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40 to 50 years of age, 6’00″ tall 250 to 300 pounds, with gray facial hair.

In one video, the suspect was observed wearing a dark hat, a brown hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans and black shoes. In a different video, the suspect was observed wearing a black or dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a grey or light-colored shirt underneath.

The suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the area of 33rd and Lisbon Ave, 37th and Lisbon Ave, 33rd and Vliet St and 39th and Vliet St.

If anyone has any information regarding this suspect, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.