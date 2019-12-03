Swing into the holidays Dec. 8 at ‘Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Swing into the holidays on Sunday, Dec. 8 at WMSE’s “Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill.” This year’s event features the Chicago Jazz Orchestra performing the music of Ella Fitzgerald and a special salute to Joe Williams, the legendary singer. Dewey Gill joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the perfomance.

Now in its sixth year, the Big Band Grandstand celebrates the glorious music of the big band era. The event begins at 4 p.m. at the Turner Hall Ballroom. WMSE DJ Dewey Gill – the man himself – will welcome guests with a special hand-selected DJ set to kick off the whole evening, which is presented annually by Bob and Jenny Hillis in honor of Bob and Genie Friedman. This year’s salute to Williams also honors the close working relationship he had with Bob Friedman.

Grab your best guy or doll (fancy dress is encouraged) and come on down to the Turner Hall for a big band night of fun. Tickets are on sale now at www.pabsttheater.org or call 414-286-3663.