× ‘The road is still long:’ Shelter officials offer health update on emaciated dogs found at Delavan Walmart

DELAVAN — Officials with the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan on Monday, Dec. 2 offered an update on two emaciated dogs found in a Walmart parking lot on Thanksgiving.

Lakeland officials said since the male Dachshunds arrived at the shelter on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, they “have gained a whole pound.”

Shelter officials said the dogs were treated for pancreatitis, which can be deadly, low blood sugar, and “alarming liver values.”

Following treatment for those issues, the focus was on “safe and slow weight gain.”

Officials said the hope was to get the dogs strong enough for extensive dental surgeries.

They thanked everyone who reached out to see how the dogs were doing, writing, “It fills our hearts to see so many caring people thinking about these two when an owner failed them so miserably.”

They asked that you please keep these pups in your thoughts as “the road is still long.”

Initially, shelter officials were worried they might not pull through.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to help raise money for their care. As of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8, more than $8,000 had been raised.

Delavan police said the dogs were found by Walmart customers, and the owner was later located. Police said that person would be charged with animal abandonment and mistreating animals — noting the owner would not get the dogs back.