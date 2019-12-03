Video: Greenfield police release dashcam of pursuit, suspect remains on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police released dashcam video and information on Tuesday, Dec. 3 related to the pursuit of a suspect on Sunday.

Officials say an officer attempted to pull a suspect over for a traffic violation. But that suspect instead led the officer on a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit started on S. 27th Street just south of Layton Avenue -- and proceeded north on 27th Street before the suspect turned west onto Cold Spring Road. A short while later, the suspect appeared to slow down enough for the officer to catch up -- and pin the suspect's car against the curb.

The video shows the officer shouting at the suspect to stop. But officials say he got away. There is nobody in custody at this time.