$100K cash bond for parolee arrested after robbery, pursuit, crash near I-41 and Appleton Avenue

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Charges were filed Wednesday, Dec. 4 against Korey Reaves, 32, in connection with an armed robbery that led to a chase and standoff.

Reaves was charged with armed robbery, repeater, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, repeater, and take and drive vehicle without consent, repeater.

He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Cash bond was set at $100,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18.

Menomonee Falls police said the robbery happened Sunday, Dec. 1 at the North Hills Citgo on Appleton Avenue just before 6 p.m. Police said the robber pointed a handgun at the gas station attendant and took cash and the attendant’s keys.

Police noted the 32-year-old man was on parole for a 2005 felony murder case and has an extensive criminal history.

No one was hurt in the armed robbery, but the Milwaukee man suffered a hand injury while fleeing from police in the gas station attendant’s vehicle.

An officer spotted that vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued, ending in a crash on Appleton Avenue near I-41, where the man fled on foot.

He was tracked to a home near 115th Street and Mill Road, where there were signs of forced entry to a home. He was found inside and arrested without incident. Police said a firearm was recovered, and it was revealed the man was injured while breaking into the home.

