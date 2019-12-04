LIVE: Lawmakers question constitutional scholars in the impeachment inquiry

668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules

Posted 2:13 pm, December 4, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hundreds of thousands of Americans who rely on the federal food stamp program will lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule that will tighten work requirements for recipients.

The rule announced Wednesday, Dec. 4 will limit the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment in order to receive benefits.

USDA officials say the rule would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and cut benefits for about 688,000 recipients.

Congressional Democrats and advocates for the poor were quick to condemn the administration’s actions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.