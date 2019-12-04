Butler PD looking for suspect who damaged Kwik Trip property

BUTLER — The Village of Butler Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Dec. 3 at the Kwik Trip near 124th and Hampton.

Authorities say a light blue Jeep (possibly a Liberty or Compass model) hit a protective pillar near a fuel pump, damaging the pillar and the vehicle itself before fleeing. The Jeep had a spare tire on the rear hatch door and should have damage to the front passenger’s side. It should also be missing a fender flair and have a damaged parking light.

The driver of the vehicle is described as an older white male with short white hair and glasses. He’s estimated to be 5’6″ to 5’10” tall and weigh around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray or black puffy winter coat and blue jeans.

If you have information, you can make an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505 or visiting the website HERE.