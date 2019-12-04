× Classic Blue is Pantone Color Institute’s ‘Color of the Year’ for 2020

NEW YORK — The Pantone Color Institute has picked versatile, timeless Classic Blue as its color of the year for 2020.

Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman says Wednesday’s choice is akin to maritime blue, not indigo and brighter than navy. Think blueberries.

Pressman says Classic Blue is calming and confident. It mixes well with shades across the color spectrum and serves as an anchor on its own.

Pantone scours the worlds of fashion, home decor and design to decide on its top color. Pressman says creators around the globe are using Classic Blue in new ways for runways, mobile phones and kitchen appliances.