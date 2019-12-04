× Death investigation underway in Kenosha, police asking residents for home surveillance footage

KENOSHA — A death investigation is underway at a residence near 35th Avenue and 50th Street in Kenosha. Police were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Police say the deceased is an adult male.

Police are asking that anyone with information or video footage to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-11558.