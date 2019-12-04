LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

Death investigation underway in Kenosha, police asking residents for home surveillance footage

Posted 9:16 am, December 4, 2019, by

Kenosha police

KENOSHA — A death investigation is underway at a residence near 35th Avenue and 50th Street in Kenosha. Police were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Police say the deceased is an adult male.

Police are asking that anyone with information or video footage to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-11558.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.