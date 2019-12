Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Glendale police on Wednesday, Dec. 4 shared video of a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year old that occurred at Bayshore Tuesday evening, Dec. 3.

Police described the man as black, standing approximately 5’5 feet tall with a heavy build, dark complexion, and short black hair. He was wearing a gray hooded Nike jogging sweatshirt.

If you have any information, please contact Glendale police at 414-228-1753.