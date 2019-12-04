× Green Pay Packers return to Lambeau, host Washington

GREEN BAY — The Packers (9-3) return to Lambeau Field after back-to-back road games, hosting the Redskins (3-9) on Sunday at 12 p.m. noon CST on FOX6 — special, local post-game coverage to follow the national broadcast.

Sunday’s contest marks the third meeting between the two teams in the last five years, but the first in Green Bay since 2013. The Packers have won four straight home games against the Redskins but did lose last season’s head-to-head 31-17 on the road. Despite having been in the NFL together since 1932 (the Packers formally joined the league in 1921), it is the first time the two teams will play at Lambeau Field in December.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the Redskins’ quarterbacks coach from 2010-13. With a win, LaFleur would pass Mike Holmgren and Mike Sherman for the most NFL wins by a Packers head coach in his first season.

Aaron Rodgers has a career passer rating of 111.2 in regular-season home games in December and January — that ranks No. 1 in NFL history (minimum of 200 pass attempts) according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The game will be the first of the Packers’ final two home games of the regular season; they host the Bears the following week.