‘I went too far:’ Police say Florida man shared fentanyl with pregnant girlfriend, killing her

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida man is facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who was nine months pregnant.

Sarasota police said Casey Swart, 23, bought fentanyl and shared it with his girlfriend, also 23, which contributed to a medical episode.

Police responded to the home in the 300 block of Osprey Avenue in Sarasota around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. They found Swart pacing in the living room and his girlfriend unconscious on the floor.

First responders attempted CPR, but the woman, who was not being named in accordance with Marsy’s Law, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said Swart spontaneously said, “Oh my God. I can’t believe it. Oh my God. I went too far,” while pacing.

Swart was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of manslaughter/killing of an unborn child by injury to mother.

Authorities said toxicology results and a report from the medical examiner would determine the final cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.