Josh Sitton, former Packers offensive lineman, to retire with Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Former Packers offensive lineman Josh Sitton, who played eight seasons (2008-15) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers. The announcement was made Dec. 4 by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Sitton, who was originally selected by the Packers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida, started 112 of 121 regular-season games and all 13 postseason contests he appeared in for Green Bay. From 2009-15, he started the most games (110) by a Packer offensive lineman.

During his time with the Packers, Sitton was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2012, ’14-15) and also selected second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press three times (2013-15). He was the first Green Bay guard to be named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons since Marco Rivera went to three straight from 2002-04. Sitton was named the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association and was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

He was a key member of teams that won a Super Bowl (XLV) and four division titles, finished with 10-plus wins six times and made the playoffs seven times. Sitton blocked for offenses that ranked in the top 10 in points seven times and in the top 10 in yards six times. He helped protect QB Aaron Rodgers during seasons where he was named NFL Most Valuable Player by AP twice (2011, ’14), a Pro Bowler (2009, ’11-12, ’14-15) five times and first-team All-Pro three times (2011-12, ’14).

Sitton finished his career starting 26 of 27 games played for the Chicago Bears (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2018) and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2016.