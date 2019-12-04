× Kenosha police inform public of release of convicted sex offender Josue Trejo

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department released on Wednesday, Dec. 4 information about the upcoming release of convicted sex offender Josue Trejo.

Officials say Trejo has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts — and he is expected to be released on Thursday, Dec. 19. Kenosha police say this notification is not intended to increase fear. Rather, it is to inform the public.

Trejo was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and bail jumping. Officials say the offender abducted an adult female stranger at knifepoint. He threatened to kill her and forced her to dive him to a secluded area. Trejo forcibly sexually assaulted the victim. The victim escaped when a police car pulled into the area and she ran to the officer.

Information received from the Department of Corrections (DOC) indicates Trejo will reside within 1/2 mile radius of 16th Avenue and 56th Street in the City of Kenosha. He is a life registrant of the sex offender registry — and must comply with electronic monitoring. Additionally, Trejo is not allowed unsupervised contact with minors, not allowed to consume drugs, and not allowed contact with the victim of this 1992 case. Trejo will remain under DOC supervision through July 10, 2052.

Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.