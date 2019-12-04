MILWAUKEE -- It's a new music competition show on Netflix helping hip-hop artists pursue their dreams. Local artist Kaylee Crossfire made it all the way into the top 30 out of 100,000 applicants. She joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her journey to stardom.
Local artist Kaylee Crossfire discusses her journey on new Netflix show helping hip-hop artists
