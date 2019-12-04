LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

Local artist Kaylee Crossfire discusses her journey on new Netflix show helping hip-hop artists

Posted 9:29 am, December 4, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- It's a new music competition show on Netflix helping hip-hop artists pursue their dreams. Local artist Kaylee Crossfire made it all the way into the top 30 out of 100,000 applicants. She joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her journey to stardom.

