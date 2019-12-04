× Madison police investigate report of student shot by pellet gun

MADISON — Madison police and school district officials are investigating an apparent pellet gun shooting involving two students on a bus route.

In an email to parents, Jefferson Middle School Principal Tequila Kurth says a student getting off a Badger bus Tuesday was hit by what is believed to be a pellet fired by another student on the bus. Kurth says the school was alerted by the family of the student who was hit.

The student’s condition was not immediately known.

School officials do not believe the student with the pellet gun intended to harm anyone.