MCSO apprehends employee in identity theft, felony misconduct case

MILWAUKEE — The Criminal Investigations Division of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has initiated an investigation into complaints that funds had been withdrawn from Milwaukee County Jail inmates’ accounts without their consent.

In October and November, the MCSO received those complaints from individuals who had been released from the Milwaukee County Jail, which ensures inmates are returned their personal funds upon release.

A primary suspect — Decorie Smith — has been identified. Smith is employed as a correctional officer in the Milwaukee County Jail. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, detectives arrested Smith on suspicion of felony identity theft and felony misconduct in public office. At the time of his arrest, Smith was — and still is — serving an unpaid suspension from an unrelated disciplinary case.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, tentative charges were presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office — which pended its review until Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Smith has been released from police custody pending his appearance before the District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.