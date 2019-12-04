Newborn giraffe born at Cincinnati Zoo 6 days after his father died now has a name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI -- Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new member just before Thanksgiving and he now has a name -- Theo the baby giraffe!

The male calf was born on Nov. 23 and immediately started exploring his new surroundings.

He was just what the Cincinnati zookeepers needed after his father, Kimba, died on Nov. 17 at the age of 12 after complications from a routine procedure on his hooves.

He was near the average life expectancy of a giraffe, which is 13 years.

If young Theo is like his father, he will eventually be more than 16 feet tall.

His 8-year-old mother, Cece, was doing well and looking after her newborn after the birth.