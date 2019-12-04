Out with the old, in with the new: Expert is in to help parents declutter before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Every parent, grandparent, aunt, and uncle loves to gift things to kids on Christmas. And ever year parents are left wondering where all the gifts will go. Stacy Tuschl joins Real Milwaukee to help parents purge and adopt a minimalist mindset for the holidays.

Stacy Tuschl is a Small Business Growth Coach & Founder of Foot Traffic Formula and was named 2019 Small Business Person of the Year by the United States Small Business Administration. If you like the advice you hear today, be sure to check out her podcast called "the Foot Traffic Formula.

Stacy's tips to creating a clutter-free holiday:

First things first: Purge what you own

Ask yourself: 'Do I love this? Do I actually use this? Would I buy it again? Would I buy it right now?' Ask these same questions when approaching your kids` rooms.

Donate these items to charity. It`s a win-win— organizing your house while giving back to the community.

Change your mindset

Make the holidays more about experiences rather than physical gifts. Show the invaluable measure of time with the ones you love through family-oriented holiday activities. Baking cookies and your watching favorite Christmas movie are two ways to do so.

Reduce your shopping time starting right after Thanksgiving. Remind your family the holidays are coming up and to add it to their wishlists.

Create a new structure