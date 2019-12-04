× Police seek 3 who pushed woman into vehicle near Oakland and Irving; demanded property

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying three men wanted in connection with a strong-armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 4 on Irving Place near Oakland Avenue.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said two of the men approached the victim while the third man stayed in a vehicle — a gray Chevy Impala. Two of the men pushed the victim into her vehicle and demanded her property before running east on Irving. The third man followed them in the Impala.

The three men were described as follows:

Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 19, standing 5’07” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a thin build, a short black afro, and a dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray and white striped sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Male, black, between the ages of 17 and 19, standing 5’07” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a thin build, a short black afro, and a dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue jacket and dark jeans.

Male, black, between the ages of 19 and 21, standing 5’7″ tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.