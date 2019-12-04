‘Power of gospel music:’ Black Nativity takes the stage once again this holiday season

LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

MILWAUKEE -- Black Nativity takes the stage once again this holiday season! Brian Kramp spent the morning at Vogel Hall with a first look.

About Black Nativity (website)

Milwaukee’s newest annual holiday musical, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes’ song play is a testament to the power of gospel music, telling the classic story of the Nativity through a combination of African American scripture, poetry, dance, and song. Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is directed by Antoine Reynolds and features a talented, all local cast and crew.

