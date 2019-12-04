Fiery disagreements as President Trump impeachment hearing opens

LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

December 4, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing quickly exploded into partisan infighting Wednesday. Democrats warned that President Donald Trump must be stopped from enlisting foreign interference in U.S. elections and Republicans said there are no grounds for removing him from office.

At the same time Vice President Mike Pence was huddling with House Republicans on Capitol Hill. Senate Republicans are to meet privately with the White House counsel. The Judiciary Committee is responsible for drafting articles of impeachment.

Democrats say the Republican president misused the power of his office and obstructed Congress’ investigation. President  Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

