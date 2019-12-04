Recognize them? Police seek women who stole merchandise from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying three people accused of stealing from TJ Maxx on Falls Parkway near Pershing Avenue in Menomonee Falls. It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 3 shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, two women exited the store with numerous items of merchandise. They fled in a white four-door sedan, believed to possibly be a Buick.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two individuals is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.