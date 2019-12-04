× ‘Santa Cares:’ Brookfield Square offers special Christmas experience for kids with special needs

BROOKFIELD — Children with special needs are invited to share a magical moment with Santa Claus at Brookfield Square.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Brookfield Square is hosting the annual “Santa Cares” event, which offers a sensory-friendly experience exclusively for families of children with special needs.

During the event, accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of guests, including muting mall music and keeping lights dimmed or off entirely.

Photo packages will be available for purchase during the event.

Santa Cares is held in partnership with Autism Speaks, a leading autism science and advocacy organization.

The event is free, but space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance.

You can do so by CLICKING HERE.