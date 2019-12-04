Secondhand purchases: A warning before you buy

Posted 10:00 pm, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Recalled products being sold in secondhand marketplaces. Contact 6 with a warning to families -- Resale Reality Check, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.