LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

The Milwaukee Wave is back in action and looking for another championship

Posted 9:27 am, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Wave is back in action and looking for another championship. The team's home opener is Saturday, Dec. 7 at UMW Panther Arena. Ian Bennett, Chad Vandegriffe and Andre Hayne join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.