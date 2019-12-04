MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Wave is back in action and looking for another championship. The team's home opener is Saturday, Dec. 7 at UMW Panther Arena. Ian Bennett, Chad Vandegriffe and Andre Hayne join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.
