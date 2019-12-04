× ‘The next victims of a shooting:’ 2 West Bend students arrested after threat posted on social media

WEST BEND — Two West Bend students were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 4 after at threat was posted on social media on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Police said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a West Bend High School student reported he received a message on social media with a photo of a compass. The compass included the names of five cities including; Waukesha, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Brookfield, and West Bend.

On Wednesday, police identified a 15-year-old West Bend student that created the picture and sent it to friends, along with a 17-year-old West Bend student that distributed the picture to numerous other students.

Both were arrested.

According to police, the 15-year-old stated he wrote the names of the cities with the intention of suggesting that Brookfield, Sheboygan, and West Bend would be the next victims of a shooting at schools in their cities.

The 15-year-old was referred to Washington County juvenile authorities for disorderly conduct. The 17-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct.

The City of Brookfield Police Department referred charges of disorderly conduct to the Waukesha County juvenile authorities and Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.