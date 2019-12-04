LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on I-43 near Capitol Drive

Posted 11:19 am, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, December 4, 2019

MILWAUKEE — All lanes on southbound I-43 were temporarily shut down near Capitol Drive Wednesday, Dec. 4 due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver. All lanes reopened around 11:50 a.m.

