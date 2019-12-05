× 2 Fond du Lac men thrown from car, killed in crash

FOND DU LAC — Two men have died after their vehicle struck a pole in Fond du Lac County and split in half. Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened about 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 on Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed the 24-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger. Both men were from Fond du Lac. Officials say they were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.