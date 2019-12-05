× Airbnb introduces new rules to rein in parties, nuisances

SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at a California Airbnb rental.

The San Francisco-based company said Thursday it’s banning “open invite” parties. Those are often parties open to anyone and advertised on social media.

The company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos. And it says it will remove guests from its site who are repeatedly accused of noise, unauthorized guests and other infractions.

Airbnb is under pressure to gain the trust of travelers, neighbors and lawmakers as it prepares for its planned initial public offering next year.