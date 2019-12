An Instagram video has hit it big — and a cat named Gambino is the reason.

The video posted by @gambino_911 shows Gambino running past another — and then ducking around the refrigerator at the house. As Gambino’s owner follows him, the tabby blurts out a unique meow. It sounds like he says, “Well, hi!”

The video has nearly 80,000 likes on Instagram — and has generated nearly 10,000 comments. Did you hear it?