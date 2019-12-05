Have you started your holiday shopping? How to find the perfect gift for the holidays

Posted 9:29 am, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- It's always tough trying to find that perfect gift for the holidays. Lindsay Pinchuk, found and CEO of the nation's top parenting resource, Bump Club and Beyond, joins FOX6 WakeUp to showcase some of her favorites for this season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.