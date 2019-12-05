× Investigators to brief Wisconsin Guard leader on sex probe

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says federal investigators plan to brief the Wisconsin National Guard’s top commander on a review of the Guard’s sexual assault investigation protocols this weekend.

The governor says in a letter to legislative leaders that officials from the National Guard’s Office of Complex Investigations plan to meet with Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar on Saturday.

The governor says he plans to release their findings to the public shortly after that meeting. He says OCI officials want to brief lawmakers on Monday.

He recommends they attend given “the gravity of the situation.”